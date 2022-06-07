An American woman accused of leading an all-female battalion attached to the Islamic State forces has pleaded guilty in an United States court to conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organisation.

Allison Fluke-Ekren now faces up to 20 years behind bars.

“Over 100 women and young girls, including as young as 10 or 11-years-old, received military training from Fluke-Ekren in Syria on behalf of ISIS,” the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.