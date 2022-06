Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar told Channel 12 News this evening that he meant what he said when he stressed that if the Judea and Samaria Law did not pass, the government would dissolve.

"There are parties that have thrown off all discipline and are breaching coalition rules," he said. "They are, via their actions, causing the dissolution of the government. Either they will finish off the job, or we will somehow succeed in getting back on track."