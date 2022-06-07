The chief of the Northern Command, Major-General Amir Baram, referred to the security situation on the northern border at the annual memorial service for the victims of the Second Lebanon War.

"Recently, the construction of Hezbollah's forward positions has intensified, here on the border," he said. "We can see their operatives as they approach the fence area. We know them all: their names, where they come from, and where they operate. When the day comes, they will pay the price," Baram said.