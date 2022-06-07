MK Michal Rozin of the Meretz party has described her grave disappointment with fellow party member Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi, who voted yesterday against the Judea and Samaria Law.

"MK Rinawie-Zoabi had said on many occasions that she planned to vote against," Rozin told Kan Bet. "I think this was a matter of being fair to one's colleagues, and we are very disappointed.

"If I ever reach the point where I cannot vote with the coalition, I will go home [i.e. resign]," she added.