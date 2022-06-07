Responding to an IDF announcement regarding the integration of women into combat units, the Noam party has issued a statement.

"Words cannot change the facts. The more one attempts to equalize between women and men, the higher the rate of serious injuries. Giving more combat roles to women leads to lowered standards in the units," the party said in a statement.

They added that, "The more women are incorporated in combat units, the more religious and traditional soldiers are excluded from the fundamental privilege of serving and contributing to the state."