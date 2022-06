Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana has attacked MK Idit Silman for voting against his reappointment as Minister.

"She doesn't really care about issues of state and religion," Kahana told Radio 103FM. "She was simply looking for a way to come down from the tall tree she climbed and she picked that issue to exploit.

"It's a shame she chose to join up with all those who used violent means against her in the past," he added.