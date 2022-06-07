The Minister of Economy and Industry, Orna Barbivai, today signed an economic cooperation agreement with the Philippine Minister of Trade and Industry, Ramon Lopez.

Under the agreement, the Ministries of Economy and Trade will convene a mixed economic committee once a year, aimed at promoting economic issues between the countries and resolving trade barriers.

According to Minister Barbivai, "The agreement is an important milestone in Israel's economic relations with the Philippines, a country of 110 million people with a warm and sympathetic attitude toward Israel."