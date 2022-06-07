Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk, criticized the extent of Israel's assistance to Ukraine and sought assistance.

"We are looking for a defensive tool like the Iron Dome, to be used as Israel protects the residents of the Gaza Strip area from Hamas fire," he said.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv three and a half months after the outbreak of the war, the ambassador attacked Israel, "While Russia slaughters our citizens, the Israeli government remains in its comfort zone and refrains from providing Ukraine with minimal defensive assistance."