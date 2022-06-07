The Nazareth District Court has accepted the prosecution's petition against the early release of sex offender Alon Kastiel and ruled that the hearing in his case would be returned to the release committee to hear the position of the victims.

The court ruled that there was a defect in the conduct of the parole board: "There was room to postpone the hearing in the parole board, and to summon all the complainants to express a position." Kastiel was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison, and has so far run three years and nine months.