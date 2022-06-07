Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived this morning at the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and said at the beginning of the debate, "The first year under my leadership is the quietest year that southerners have experienced since the disengagement. We have restored the deterrence that was lost."

On the issue of the Flag Parade, Bennett said: "We did not fold in the face of threats from Hamas and the terrorists. We held the parade despite the attempt to discuss discourage us once again."