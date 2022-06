This morning, the National Library published the 2021 annual booksales report, which shows a recovery in the book market in the country after the pandemic: During the past year, 7,344 books were published - an increase compared to the COVID-19 years, but still less than 2019 and 2018.

For the first time - more women than men wrote prose and poetry in Hebrew, and as requested, the increase in digital book publishing continued.