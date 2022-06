The chairman of the Yesha Council and the Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayeni, criticized opposition leader Netanyahu following the failure to pass the Judea and Samaria Law.

"We have become hostages of political bullying - with Netanyahu, the greatest leftist in the history of the right, winning on both sides. He has voted for the disengagement and two states for two peoples, he signed the construction freeze, and now this," Elhayani said.