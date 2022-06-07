British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote among members of his Conservative party on Monday evening.

211 Conservative MPs voted to keep Johnson in power, and 148 voted against. 180 MPs would have had to vote against the prime minister in order to remove Johnson from his position.

Johnson has come under fire lately after reports emerged of numerous raucous parties held at 10 Downing Street during the UK's lockdown period, when thousands were dying of COVID every day, and Queen Elizabeth sat alone in church at the funeral of her husband of decades, Prince Philip.