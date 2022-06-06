During the evening (Monday) a disturbance developed in one of the wings of the Nitzan Detention Center. The reason behind the melee was apparently a conflict between rival gangs.

Upon receiving reports of the disturbance, a large force of prison police were called to the scene and regained control of the situation.

One inmate was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

Prison officers stated that all those involved will be subject to disciplinary action and will be punished accordingly.