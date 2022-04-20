Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke today with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

Minister Gantz informed his counterpart that in light of the request made by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Israel Ministry of Defense will acquire protective gear that will be provided to Ukrainian rescue and emergency organizations. This is part of Israel's extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, the absorption of refugees and immigrants, the provision of food and medical assistance, and more.

The Ministers also discussed Israel’s role as led by the Prime Minister and the international effort to bring an end to the war.