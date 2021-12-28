In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett referred to the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the superpowers.

"We inherited a difficult situation, already in April, two months before the formation of the government, Iran enriched at 60% - the worst situation in our history. A good relationship has been established with Biden, but that does not mean that on every step of the US we see eye to eye," Bennett said. .

The prime minister stressed that "Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will always maintain the right to act and defend itself on its own. Netanyahu is the last one who can preach on Iran. One day, when the annals are opened, the inconceivable gap between the lofty words and the harsh inheritance will be seen."