Today, the Home Front Command's emergency preparedness exercise will take place in the Givat Ze'ev and Abu Ghosh local councils.

As part of the exercise, rising and falling alarms will be activated and alerts will be received in the Home Front Command app in Abu Ghosh at 10:05 and 19:05, and in Givat Zee'v at 10:15 and 19:15. If a true alert is activated, another rising and falling alarm will be heard.