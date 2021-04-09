\nMK Ofer Cassif, the sole Jewish MK on the predominantly Arab Joint List Party, was attacked by police officers during a protest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem on Friday afternoon.\n\nThe incident took place during a weekly demonstration in the neighborhood in protest of the intention to evacuate Arab residents from the area. Videos from the scene show Cassif clashing with Border Police officers during the demonstration, which developed into a violent incident between the sides.\n\n\n(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n