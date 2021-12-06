Number of Omicron cases rises to 21

The number of confirmed cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Israel has risen to 21, the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus announced Monday.

16 of the cases were individuals who returned from South Africa, England, France, the US, and the UAE. The other five cases were people who came into contact with individuals who returned from South Africa and the US.

Eight of the cases are among 'unprotected' individuals, meaning they were either unvaccinated, had recovered from the coronavirus more than six months ago, or more than six months had passed since their second vaccination dose and they had not received a booster shot. The other 13 cases are among 'protected' individuals, meaning they had recovered from t he coronavirus less than six months ago, received their second dose less than six months ago, or received their booster shot.

There are 21 cases in which the patients are highly suspected of having contracted the Omicron variant. Of these, 14 are considered 'unprotected' and seven considered 'protected.' In addition, five of the individuals had travelled abroad recently, while 16 had been in contact with someone who had travelled abroad recently.

There are 17 cases of 'low suspicion' of infection with the Omicron variant.