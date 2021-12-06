Defense Minister Benny Gantz: Whoever tries us will be harmed

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and Samaria at the beginning of the weekly Blue and White faction meeting Monday.

"In these two cases, our forces acted quickly, with determination and professionalism, and prevented further damage. We are determined to act against terrorism anywhere and at any time, and in whatever way, it is carried out. Whoever tries us will be harmed."

Regarding the Citizenship Law, Gantz said, "We must pass the Citizenship Law. It is necessary for state security, and even if we are required to make some changes, it is an issue that we must resolve."

"We need to formulate a position acceptable to all coalition members and impose strict coalition discipline. The idea of voting freely on this matter is irrelevant, and could easily lead to elections."