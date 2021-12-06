No move to demolish house of Eli Kay's murderer

Security forces have not arrived at the home of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, the terrorist who murdered Eliyahu Kay in an shooting attack near the Western Wall two weeks ago, in order to map the house for demolition.

Shkhaydam, a 42-year-old sheik and schoolteacher, lived in the Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem. Lat month, he opened fire at Jews praying at the Western Wall, killing Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, and wounding four others before he was shot dead by security forces.

The IDF's policy in similar cases is to begin the procedure of demolishing the terrorist's house quickly. For example, a day after the ,murder of Shai Ohayon in August of 2020, IDF forces had already mapped the terrorist's house prior to its demolition.

The house of the terrorist who murdered Yehuda Guetta at the Tapuach Junction prior to its demolition occurred less than a day after Guetta's death. The house of the terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher was also mapped in preparation for its demolition in less than 48 hours after her funeral, and in the midst of the investigation of the attack.

Even in cases of a terrorist who is not a resident of Judea and Samaria, the IDF previously mapped the terrorist's house within a day. For example, the home of the terrorist Misbah Abu Sabih in the village of Silwan in eastern Jerusalem was mapped for demolition less than a day following the the attack in which Abu Sabih murdered Yossi Kirma and his son Malihi in 2016.

When asked about this by Arutz Sheva, the IDF spokesperson stated that the Border Police are responsible for mapping the home of the terrorist from Jerusalem. The Border Police in turn claimed that the responsibility lies with the Shabak and the police. The Shabak explained that the organization is not involved in the process at all, and the police stated that the IDF is the body which makes the decision on the demolition of a terrorist's house.

Shai Glick, CEO of the B'Tsalmo organization, said: "The destruction of terrorist homes is a first-rate deterrent. In recent years, Naftali Bennett has promoted the issue together with B'Tsalmo as a cabinet member and defense minister. I am confident that now as Prime Minister he will act with all his might and destroy the terrorists' homes fully and quickly. I call on you, my friend Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, do not forget your promises to crush terrorism and act to destroy the terrorists' homes immediately and quickly and in the best possible way. "