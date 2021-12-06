Former DM Ya'alon: 'We're at the height of a new wave of lone wolf terror'

Former Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon spoke on Monday about Israel's conduct throughout the negotiations on the renewal of the "Iran deal."

When asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is adopting former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's modus operandi, Ya'alon told 103 FM Radio, "I really hope not. We are at an important junction, and we must find a common denominator with the Americans."

"I don't understand the Chief of Staff's statements, or the exposure of things we don't agree with the Americans on," he said, adding that he believes things should be handled behind closed doors.

The discussions on Iran, Ya'alon told 103 FM, "must be held in such a way that Iran will never become nuclear. We must once again force the Iranian regime into a dilemma: A bomb or survival."

Rejecting the notion that Bennett does not have enough diplomatic sway to push the world into acting for Israel's benefit, Ya'alon said, "That's nonsense. We heard about 'another league' and that there's no replacement for Netanyahu. The State of Israel's power is not reliant on one man."

Regarding the rise in the number of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, Ya'alon said, "It looks like a wave of attacks, and it's accompanied by Hamas. We see the similarities between what's happened in the past two months and the 'lone wolf intifada.' There are things in the atmosphere, and on the web. The 16-year-old who carried out this morning's ramming attack was 'revved up' by online incitement, and made his decision."