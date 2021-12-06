Gantz: Iran must not be allowed to go nuclear, we will stay friends with the United States

Israeli Defense Minister says Israel 'knows how to deal with threats', emphasizes strength of US-Israel alliance.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

i24NEWS

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the international community must not allow Iran to ‘go nuclear’, while hinting that Israel ‘knows how to deal’ with such situations.

Speaking to i24NEWS Sunday night, Gantz said that Israel’s message to world powers at nuclear talks with Iran at Vienna was simple: “We think that Iran must not be allowed to go nuclear.”

Gantz added that “Israel is strong and will know how to deal with things.”

The Israeli defense minister also emphasized the strength of the US-Israeli alliance.

“The message is that Israel is a very good friend of the United States and the United States is a very good friend of the State of Israel and it will stay like this.”



