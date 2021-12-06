Hasidic Rebbe: We should be more like the Arabs

A Hasidic rabbi slammed haredi lawmakers over the weekend, lamenting the haredi community’s involvement with the Israeli government and inclusion in past ruling coalitions.

Rabbi Shmuel Berezovski, the Rebbe of the Slonim Hasidic movement, spoke out against Zionism and haredi involvement in Israeli politics during a Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony Sunday night.

“Zionism is heresy,” Rabbi Berezovski said, according to a report by BeHadrei Haredim.

“In Pirkei Avot it says: ‘Pray for the integrity of the government; for were it not for the fear of its authority, a man would swallow his neighbor alive.’”

“But in our government, the authorities swallow up everyone else. They aren’t even embarrassed to say that they are motivated by the fact that someone hurt them; they only want to bury one another. The entire corrupt establishment is built on lies and they’re proud of it.”

“Unfortunately, the haredim have also succumbed to this. They went into the government… but were made fools of.”

“Jews need to know that Zionism is heresy, and this government in its present form is a rebellion against the Torah. It is forbidden to join the government. People need to know that both the Right and Left are corrupt, and we need to remember that we are still in the midst of the exile, even amongst Jews.”

“Perhaps it would be better if we were like the Arabs, who don’t enlist in the army and today they only get what they need. The problem is that they give [the Arabs] a pass, but haredi Jews don’t get a pass, because they want to uproot our religion.”