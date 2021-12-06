At Joseph's Tomb: Prayers for parents of children killed in crash

Samaria leaders marked the eighth night of Hanukkah by lighting the menorah at Joseph's Tomb, in Shechem (Nablus).

The event was secured by the IDF's Samaria Region Brigade.

"Those who do not want us in Ramle and Acco (Acre), don't want us here at the tomb of Joseph the Righteous, in the heart of Samaria, or in general in any area of Samaria or Jerusalem," Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said.

"A person who believes that the most important thing for the Jewish nation is to be here certainly supports the mixed cities as well. Especially today, after the march there and the challenges that they have been through - and I spoke tonight with Lod's Mayor, Yair Revivo, and he told me about the challenges he's dealing with, and we said that these are very similar challenges. At the end of the day, the root is the same - for better or for worse."

Those gathered also recited a chapter of Psalms for the recovery of Hodaya and Yaniv Me'oded, who suffered serious injuries in the Friday collision which killed their three children.

Yaniv is in serious but stable condition, intubated and unconscious. As of Sunday evening, doctors were still working to stabilize Hodaya, who lost her fetus in the crash and who is still in critical condition.

Yaniv was admitted conscious, but immediately underwent an operation. It is not clear if he knows his children were killed.