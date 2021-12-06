Zot Hannukah? Is this Hannukah?

Zot Hannukah?

Jewish children in Brooklyn are slapped and shoved to the ground

As we eat latkes and refuse to make a sound.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

Others are terrorized on a London bus with Nazi salutes

Engorged with sufganiyot, we don’t feel the abuse.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

The tearing down of menorahs that has become a new ritual

We answer with tired clichés that are all but habitual.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

In New York, the UN mocks our connection to our own Temple Mount

But millions of Jews have no time to protest and make their presence count.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

Kamala’s husband stands in front of a menorah in D.C.

To be feted like some kind of a Jewish hero for all to see.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

Blinken is outraged that our people want to build homes in our Land

And Jews desperately in need of housing are told to pound sand.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

A Prime Minister of Israel speaks about mighty Maccabees

While allowing those whose cohorts murdered Eli Kay to sit at ease.

And I ask you, Zot Hannukah?

Yet the eight lights can still provide spiritual satisfaction

When they illuminate a Jewish pride that leads to Jewish action.

And they demand of us - Zot Hannukah!