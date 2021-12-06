Health Min.: Over 40% of new cases diagnosed in young children

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning revealed that a total of 521 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed throughout Sunday, bringing the number of active cases nationwide to 5,330.

Of the 153 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, 112 are in serious condition, and 75 of them are in critical condition. A full 62 of the patients are intubated, and 23 are hooked up to ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,204 have died in Israel of COVID-19.

At the same time, 0.60% of COVID-19 tests results received Sunday were positive - a slight drop from Saturday's 0.63%, but a rise from Friday's 0.54%.

Children ages 0-9 years of age compromise 40.3% of newly-diagnoses cases, the data shows. It also shows that just 6.5% of children ages 5-11 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Israel has 11 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, as well as another 24 suspected cases of the variant.