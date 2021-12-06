Border Police officers who eliminated terrorist to be honored

The two Border Police officers who eliminated a terrorist in Jerusalem's Old City will receive a certificate of recognition, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The decision follows the end of the official investigation of the event.

Initially, the officers' actions drew praise from government ministers and from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett himself. However, it soon became clear that the officers were interrogated and their weapons confiscated. Later, the officers' weapons were returned to them.

On Saturday afternoon, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that if it were up to him, he would present the officers with a certificate of recognition for how they managed the terror attack. Shabtai also pointed out that the officers had no choice but to open fire.

The officers were later honored at a candle-lighting ceremony.