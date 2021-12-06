Yair Netanyahu lights Hanukkah candles with Holocaust survivors

Yair Netanyahu, son of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrived on Sunday evening at the headquarters of the Yad Ezer L'Haver organization in Haifa and lit the eighth candle of Hanukkah together with Holocaust survivors.

The young Netanyahu joined the Holocaust survivors in the singing of Hanukkah songs.

Yair wrote in the organization’s guestbook, "It is a great privilege to be here and to meet your wonderful Holocaust survivors at Yad Ezer L'Haver. Each of them has a big heart and an incredible personal life story. Thank you for the sacred work you do. There is no greater beautiful deed in our world. Yair Netanyahu."

Before the lighting of the candles, Shimon Sabag, CEO and founder of Yad Ezer L'Haver in Haifa, said, "Well done to Yair Netanyahu, who left everything and devoted his precious time to coming to us tonight to light the eighth Hanukkah candle and rejoice with Holocaust survivors. I must point out that this is not an election period and Yasher Koach on his arrival to us tonight."

"Yair Netanyahu has been volunteering for the organization for a decade, helping us a lot in distributing food packages on Rosh Hashanah and Passover, will continue to support it and visit Holocaust survivors. We consider Yair Netanyahu a valuable friend and volunteer in helping the welfare of Holocaust survivors."