Lapid lights candles with IDF southern command

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the Southern Command this evening (Sunday), received an operational review from the Commander-in-Chief and the senior officer, and lit Chanukah candles with the soldiers.

At the beginning of the visit, the Minister met for a working meeting with the Commander of the IDF Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano. Lapid then received a broad operational overview from the command officers, from intelligence to assessments of operational activity.

At the end of the visit, Lapid lit the eighth and final candle of Chanukkah with the soldiers stationed in the area and thanked them for the sacred work they do for the State of Israel.

Foreign Minister Lapid later commented: "Tonight I was privileged to hear about the challenges of Southern Command from the people on the ground and to see how Commander Toledano and his officers are prepared for all the challenges in Israel's southern theater, working day and night to ensure that the state and citizens of Israel remain safe and secure."