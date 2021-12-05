IDF to launch 'Red Granite' exercise

The "Red Granite" exercise will begin tomorrow (Monday) in the morning in Israel's south and will end on Tuesday morning.

As part of the exercise, there will be heavy military traffic throughout the region. Explosions and gunfire may be heard, and checkpoints will be deployed across several roads. Despite this, traffic will not actually be blocked

The exercise is intended to improve the readiness of IDF forces for defense in the southern border area of ​​the State of Israel and was planned in advance as part of the 2021 training program.