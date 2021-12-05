Rain, drop in temperatures expected this week

Israel will see a volatile week of weather beginning today with a drop in temperatures and a strengthening of winds.

It will rain intermittently in the north of the country and there may be a few thunderstorms. In the afternoon it will start raining in the center of the country.

The rain will end tonight, and temperatures will rise on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday there will be a sharp drop in temperatures. Light isolated rain showers are expected in the north of the country. The rain will intensify in the afternoon and spread to the center of the country.

High temperatures are expected to be 72 degrees Fahrenheit in Tel Aviv, 59 degrees in Jerusalem, 72 degrees in Haifa, 68 degrees in Be'er Sheva, and 80 degrees in Eilat.