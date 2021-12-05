PA demands Israel stop construction in Jerusalem

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is warning Israel against approving construction plans for 1,058 housing units in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

In a statement, Abu Rudeineh called the Israeli government "extremist" and accused it of trying to establish facts on the ground in a race against time, in order to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that is geographically connected between its various regions and with its capital being eastern Jerusalem.

He said the decisions taken by the Israeli government regarding construction in the “settlements” prompted the PA leadership to speed up the steps announced by Abbas in his last speech to the UN General Assembly, centering on a reassessment of relations with Israel.

"If the international community, led by the United States, wants to maintain a two-state solution, it must break the cycle of condemnation and take practical steps to prevent the Israeli government from implementing its dangerous settlement plans, which, if implemented, will push the region into great tension, violence and instability," said the PA spokesman.

"All settlements are illegal, [and] will be removed from Palestinian land, whatever the cost. Israel must be aware that the policy of settlement and land theft will not bring security and stability to its people, and that the only way forward is to recognize the rights to freedom and independence of the Palestinian people, who will not give up an inch of their land," declared Abu Rudeineh.