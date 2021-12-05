Former Dutch queen tests positive for COVID-19

Former Dutch queen, Princess Beatrix, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement, the royal house said Beatrix, 83, got tested after feeling “mild cold symptoms.”

The statement added that she is in isolation at home and abiding by rules for people who have tested positive. The princess lives in a castle in the central Netherlands.

Beatrix was queen of the Netherlands for 33 years until abdicating in 2013, when her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, became king.

A series of high-ranking officials around the world have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Most recently, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.

Last December, French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19, which he attributed to a combination of negligence and bad luck.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 in January, several weeks after Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa tested positive for the coronavirus.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

Some of the more notable cases were those of former US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.