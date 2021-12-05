CNN terminates Chris Cuomo

CNN announced on Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network "effective immediately."

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," the network said in a statement.

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate," added CNN.

Cuomo said in a statement of his own published after the dismissal, “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo, the network's top news anchor, was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after documents were published indicating he was more involved than the company had known in advising his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to the allegations of harassment against him.

While the contours of Chris Cuomo's involvement with the governor's office were reported several months ago, the specifics were detailed in a massive document dump on Monday. The documents -- released by New York Attorney General Letitia James after an investigation into the governor -- showed that Chris Cuomo, while working as one of CNN's top anchors, was also effectively working as an unpaid aide to the governor.

Cuomo said on his radio show on Wednesday that his suspension was "embarrassing" but understandable. He also said he never wanted to "compromise any of my colleagues" and said he would respect the process.

According to Saturday's announcement, the process included an outside law firm, a fact that was not previously known.

With information in the texts and documents pointing to a serious breach of CNN standards, Cuomo was notified of his termination on Saturday.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August after a New York State investigation concluded he had "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

In October, he was charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint in Albany City Court.

Former President Donald Trump welcomed the suspension of Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, calling the move "great news for television viewers."