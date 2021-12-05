David Draiman lights candle honoring terror victim Eli Kay

About a week after the deadly shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, David Draiman, lead singer of the metal band "Disturbed", who also happens to an American Jew and a Zionist, arrived at the site of the attack.

He saw the international news coverage of the attack, was angered by it - and decided to visit Israel again to recreate the last path of the late Eli Kay, who was murdered in the attack, and light a candle in his memory.

Draiman was accompanied on his journey by Kan 11 reporters Suleiman Maswadeh and Noa Exiner.

"I don't know why specifically this time broke me. I guess because I had walked that path so many times," he said. "Going to the Kotel I always used to take the shortcut. I walked these stairs, I walked this pathway, I walked in the exact same direction that Eli did. A hundred times, a thousand times, I don't know how many times."

"It's nice to be able to show everyone and to make a statement: We're not afraid, and we're not going anywhere. I refuse to be intimated," stated Draiman.