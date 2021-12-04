CDC to declare one-day travel restrictionn

On December 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will implement a one-day COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers over age two coming to the United States.

Regardless of vaccination status or nationality, any individual coming to the United States must show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken the day before they board their flight to the United States.

Passengers must show a negative result to the airline before boarding a flight.

Those recently recovered from COVID-19 may instead travel with documentation of recovery from COVID-19 (i.e., a positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country, and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that the passenger is cleared to travel).

These requirements are for all air passengers two years of age or older boarding a flight from a foreign country to the United States.