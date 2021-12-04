

The ‘Islamophobia’ industry’s attempt to shut down all criticism of Islam Exposing the role that Islamic jihad theology and ideology play in the modern global conflicts. Diane Bederman latest book. Interview. Christine Douglass-William ,

Israelnationalnews.com Charlie Hebdo takeoff In Diane Weber Bederman’s latest book, The Islamophobia Industry: The Insidious Infiltration of Islam into the West, she provides an essential reality check about the “Islamophobia” industry’s aim to shut down all criticism of Islam, while propagating the irrational and damaging view of Islam as a “race.” By now, it should be well understood that freedom of expression in free societies incorporates the right to offend. One does not have the same right to offend Islam and Muslim sensibilities in Sharia states, or even in many majority-Muslim countries. In the current era, the Muslim Brotherhood, supported by its affiliates and Islamic countries such as Qatar, has infiltrated free societies at every level, working to instill a fear of criticizing the Islamic ideology. Diane Bederman effectively points out that by means of an “islamophobia” industry that is handsomely funded from abroad, there is an aggressive push to silence anyone who criticizes or questions any aspect of Islam. Bederman’s book explains how the “Islamophobia” industry has managed to insidiously dominate the anti-racism network, attempting to turn Islam, a religion and a political ideology, into a race. She also warns about the manipulation of lawfare in order to stop criticism of Islam which is deemed “offensive,” “racist,” and “hateful,” and thus contrary to human rights. Diane Weber Bederman is a multifaith-endorsed, hospital-trained chaplain with a background in science and the humanities. She is a columnist and blogger who is passionate about religion, ethics, politics, and mental health. She is also the author of The Serpent and the Red Thread: The Definitive Biography of Evil and Back to the Ethic: Reclaiming Western Values. I had a few questions of my own for Ms Bederman: What motivated you to write this book? We are experiencing a rise in Jew-hatred across the world. There are those who say it is coming from the right; white supremacists and Nazism, but in fact, it is coming from the left and Islam. While researching Jew-hatred, which is shared in Islam, I learned more about Islamophobia; the “irrational” fear of Islam and that we must never criticize Islam. Yet, at the same time, Islam criticizes the West. Take for example: Mazin AbdulAdhim, a prominent Canadian Muslim scholar and Imam of Iraqi descent and affiliated with the pro-Caliphate Islamic global movement of Hizb ut-Tahrir shared this January 17, 2019, on his Facebook page: “In terms of morality, the West is absolutely a cesspool of corruption and depravity.” It is a common phenomenon to compare the so-called “far right” with Nazism today, which is peculiar given that Hitler’s party was the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. In recent times, it is telling that the Nazi flag has been raised in Gaza. You wrote a chapter entitled: “What Did Islam Learn From Nazism?” Can you tell us about those lessons and how, in your view, they have had an impact upon antisemitism today? Jew-hatred was spread far and wide long before Hitler came to power. Jew hatred in Germany was shared by theologians, professors, in the media, in government and through antisemitic associations. Today, Jew-hatred from the left and right have come together, sharing this common hatred. Like Nazism, Islam has infiltrated our universities, media, government, and sadly, too many share hate; for Jews and Christians. I provide these examples in my book: Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan, from Tajweed Institute Islamic Center in Houston, Texas preached and posted on Youtube and Facebook the full hadith in Arabic calling for the murder of Jews: “The Muslims will kill the Jews, and the Jews will hide behind the stones and the trees, and the stones and the trees will say: Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him, except for the Gharqad tree, which is one of their trees.” He is not alone. Omar Suleiman the founder and president of the Dallas-based Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research wrote on his Facebook page, “God willing on this blessed night as the 3rd Intifada begins, the beginning of the end of Zionism is here. May Allah help us overcome this monster, protect the innocent of the world, and accept the murdered as martyrs.” He wrote on Facebook in 2015, ““Want to know what its [sic] like to live under Nazis? Look no further than how the Palestinians are treated daily by apartheid Israel.” Suleiman is also a supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. And then there is Canadian Imam Younus Kathrada of the Muslim Youth of Victoria Islamic Center, British Columbia, Canada. Here are his words following the fall of Afghanistan and its takeover by the Taliban, August 20, 2021: Kathrada emphasized that the Jews and Christians are the enemies of the Muslims. He prayed to Allah to grant victory to the mujahideen who wage Jihad in Afghanistan and success to the “brothers” in establishing shari’a. “The [Jews and Christians] are willing to spend mountains of gold in order to take us away from Islam…”They will attack what is most sacred to us. But all of that [which] they do is only a small portion of what is really in their hearts, of the hatred that they have towards us in their hearts…” “Do not think that the Jews and Christians are our friends – they are our enemies…” Is it any wonder that hatred for Jews, antisemitism, is on the rise when it comes from the right and the left? You highlight the fact that educating the West is key. There are many who have paid a dear price for trying to educate the public about how we are losing our freedoms in the face of Islamic supremacist incursions. In your view, how could a broader range of citizens aid in this battle to defend all our freedoms? Too many, today, live in fear; mostly of being canceled, attacked by friends and family for sharing views that have been deemed racist. Islamic supremacists have managed to convince us that Islam is a “race,” since they know that it is unacceptable for Westerners to criticize anyone based on race. But Islam is not a race. It is a religion with core ideologies that are not compatible with Western Values. The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) has stated, as I point out in my book: “The political system of Islam is totally incompatible with western democracy.” Freedom is not “free.” It must be protected. That the West is open and tolerant and inclusive does not mean that we should be open to ideologies that are diametrically opposed to our values. It takes courage to speak up, to fight for our values. Our grandparents fought for our freedom in wars oversees. Our freedom is under attack, here. We must fight, here, for our children and grandchildren, to protect our institutions and our values or the West will fall. I have shared facts about Islam and its insidious infiltration into the West. Learn them and fight back. Do not fear, for fear leads to submission and your silence is collusion. Diane Bederman’s exposé captures the urgency of understanding the threat to all freedoms from a doctrine that has infiltrated every layer of Western society. The Islamophobia Industry: The Insidious Infiltration of Islam into the West can be ordered HERE. Reposted from Jihad Watch.



top

503 Service Unavailable Error 503 Service Unavailable Service Unavailable Guru Meditation: XID: 10887264 Varnish cache server