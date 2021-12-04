Abu Dhabi prince invites Pres. Herzog for a visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke Friday with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The conversation, the first between the two leaders, was conducted in a warm and friendly spirit and covered several bilateral and regional issues.

President Herzog congratulated the Crown Prince on the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates and noted the extraordinary achievements of the UAE in a range of fields.

The Crown Prince thanked President Herzog and said that he was looking forward to the President making a state visit in the UAE.

President Herzog thanked the Crown Prince for the invitation and told him about the positive and enthusiastic reactions in Israel and the region to the implementation of the Abraham Accords in various fields.

The two leaders also discussed the immense potential for deepening collaboration between their countries, which will aid stability in the Middle East, as well as the need to promote a free trade agreement between them.