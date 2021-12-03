Scottish Conservative Party offices defaced with swastikas

Two offices of the Conservative Party in Aberdeen, Scotland were defaced with swastikas, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The exact reason for the vandalism is not know. However, several Conservative members of the Scottish Parliament have been working to develop hate crime legislation, according to UK media.

Pictures of the vandalism were posted to social media by Scottish MSP Douglas Lumsden, who represents North east Scotland, and has his constituency office in the building.

“Scottish politics today is so full of hate and more needs to be done about it,” he said, noting that the incident was not the first time the office had been vandalized.

In January, the building’s windows were defaced with swastikas.

“We have constituents who come to visit the office, staff who work here, and they don’t really need to be faced with this sort of nonsense at they come to visit the office. I represent everyone in the North east whether they voted for me or not, and always the door is open, welcome for people to come and visit. This mindless attack is just completely wrong. And it just sums up where we are in Scottish politics today, so much hate, and more needs to be done about it.”

Vandals also spray painted Nazi symbols on the office of the City of Aberdeen Conservatives organization.

Both incidents are being investigated by Police Scotland.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)