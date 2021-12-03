British Arabic TV station calls terrorist who killed Eli Kay a 'martyr'

A British Arabic language television station has been accused of breaking broadcasting regulations and may have broken UK law when it described the terrorist who murdered Eli Kay in Jerusalem in November as a “shahid” (martyr).

While covering the terror attack in Jerusalem, London-based Arabic channel Al-Hiwar referred to Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shukhedem as a “shahid,” the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Kay, 26, was killed and four others wounded when Shukhedem opened fire before being shot dead.

Al-Hiwar reported on the attack on November 21 with a caption that said: “A Palestinian’s martyrdom, an ‘Israeli’ dead and others wounded from a shooting attack in occupied Jerusalem.”

An Al-Hiwar program host also referred to Shukhedem, who was a member of Hamas’s political wing, as a “martyr.”

The host described the terrorist attack as “yesterday’s shooting operation near Chain Gate in the Old City” and said that an “Israeli settler” had been killed by a “martyr.”

Al-Hiwar has been accused in the past of calling terrorists “shahids” on the air, and of describing the killing of Israeli civilians as “legitimate resistance.”

UK communications regulator Ofcom’s broadcasting code bars “material promoting or encouraging engagement in terrorism.”

The 2006 British Terrorism Act also forbids the “glorification” of terrorist attacks.