'Police operation in Umm al-Fahm is for everyone's security'

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a consultation Fridady morning, on the riots and subsequent terrorist attack in Umm Al-Fahm.

The consultation was held with the participation of the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary and other officials.

Prime Minister Bennett emphasized the importance of governance and upholding public order in all cities and communities in Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Friday that Bennett supports the activity of the security forces on the ground and directed that efforts be focused on enforcing the law by significantly reinforcing the units. He also instructed that a dialogue be held with Arab sector leaders in order to calm the situation.

"I support the police officers in the field who are working in difficult conditions in order to provide security for all of us,” Bennett said during the meeting.