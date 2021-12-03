Parshat Miketz: What did Yosef teach his brothers?

This week we read about the first encounter between Yosef and his brothers after he becomes the deputy to the king.

As we know the story, Yosef calls his brothers spies, they respond that they're actually brothers. Yosef puts them in prison, then changes his plan, and sends them back, all but Shimon, to bring Binyamin to him.

Why does Yosef do all this?

Why does he call them spies?

How does them being brothers, answer his claim that they're spies?

How does bringing Binyamin prove they're not spies?

And above all - why does this interaction between them get the brothers to admit to the wrong doing that they did with Yosef?