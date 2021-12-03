Harris' chief spokeswoman steps down

US Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, will be leaving the job at the end of the year, the White House confirmed on Thursday, according to the AFP news agency.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there had been an announcement "about Symone Sanders departing" and noted that "she'll always be a part of this Biden-Harris family, and it's only natural after a couple of years to be ready for something new."

"Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding, but it's also grueling and exhausting," Psaki added. "It's all of those things at once."

She added that such departures were "also an opportunity, as it is in any White House, to bring in new faces, new voices and new perspectives."

Harris, pressed about the departure on Thursday, said, "I love Symone."

"I can't wait to see what she will do next. I know that it's been three years jumping on and off planes going around the country," she added.

Sanders’ resignation follows a recent report that Harris' communications director, Ashley Etienne, has also resigned.

Psaki declined to comment on those reports on Thursday.

Harris has been going through a difficult period politically, with media reports that she is struggling to find her place in the White House while also being charged with particularly delicate issues such voting access for minorities and the migration crisis on the southern border.

Her team has reportedly been laboring under internal tensions and suffering from strained relations with members of President Joe Biden's team.