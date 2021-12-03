Israelis who were imprisoned in Turkey: We felt that every day in prison is like ten years

A Hanukkah party attended by Mordy and Natali Oknin, who were arrested and released from a Turkish prison, and Baruch Ben Yigal, the father of Amit Ben Yigal who was murdered in a terrorist attack, was held on Wednesday at a hall near Jerusalem.

The event was initiated by the chairman of the Hakol Mehalev organization, Rabbi Meir Bloch, who invited the Oknins to light the Hanukkah candles and said that their miracle is the miracle of Hanukkah today.

Natali Oknin recounted, "We felt that every day in prison is like ten years." Mordy Oknin sought to thank all the people of Israel for the concern and for praying for the speedy release of the Oknins. The audience was moved along with the parents when their little son, Ofek David, lit the candles.

Baruch Ben Yigal presented the participants with a menorah that his son, Amit, would use to light the Hanukkah candles every year and even lit it during his service in the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron two years ago.