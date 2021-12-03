Man steals school bus in New York, rams into parked cars

New York Police on Thursday arrested a man who stole an unoccupied school bus in East New York and struck 15-20 parked vehicles.

The incident was reported on Thursday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. when the man stole the bus at East 51st Street between Linden Blvd and Lenox Road, according to WABC TV.

Authorities tracked the bus through multiple precincts, eventually taking the suspect into custody in Brownsville at Jamaica and Sheffield avenues.

The suspect struck multiple vehicles along the way as well as a building on East New York Avenue.

Police attempted to Taser the suspect but he was only struck with one prong. He was taken to an area hospital.

One officer suffered a minor hand injury and three other people reported minor injuries in the incident.

While there were no children on the bus at the time of the incident, countless vehicles were destroyed. One car was even rammed back and forth by the bus with a man inside.