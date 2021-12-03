Fighting the kelipah of enlightened darkness

A Hanukkah menorah in Israel glows with the light of olive oil, not candles.

The Torah portion of Parashat Miketz focuses on Joseph’s meteoric rise to power.

Joseph’s dreams earned him the enmity of his brothers, and the special garment that his father Jacob presented to him was a major source of their ill-will towards him.

But the Torah’s secrets reveal that this was no ordinary coat, and the amazing backstory of Joseph’s famed "coat of many colors" is the key to a deeper understanding of what Joseph’s descent into Egypt and his separation from Jacob was really all about.