The threats which led Shabak to increase security for Minister Kahana

In recent days, the Shabak has raised the level of security of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana and attached a security guard to him due to threats to his life - and tonight (Thursday) the nature of the threats was revealed.

Haaretz reported that the reason for the security response was information received by the Shabak, according to which an extremist religious group issued a "Din Rodef" on Kahana.

A 'din rodef,' translated as 'law of the pursuer,' is a concept in Jewish religious law which allows for the killing of someone who is attempting to murder another. Invoking it is a sign that the killing of the subject is approved.

The Shabak informed Kahana that various 'din rodefs' have been issued against the minister by different sources, all of which are linked to small extremist groups.

In light of these threats it was decided not to take risks and increase security for the Minister. This is an unusual decision because according to the law, the security of ministers in the government requires a special decision of the Ministerial Committee on Shabak Affairs.

Kahana received many threats and demonstrations were held in front of his house over his proposed reforms to the kashrut and conversion systems.

About two weeks ago, a panel of judges convened against the minister's reforms, at the end of which the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, issued a scathing statement stating that he "completely rejects the Ministry of Religious Affairs' dangerous initiative to destroy kashrut and Judaism in Israel."