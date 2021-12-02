Ohio governor addresses campus anti-Semitism in Hanukkah letter

Ohio Gov Mike DeWine addressed campus anti-Semitism in a Hanukkah letter sent to university presidents, calling on them to take action to keep Jewish students safe.

The letter was sent at the beginning of Hanukkah, the Cleveland Jewish News reported.

“This week, as Ohio’s Jewish communities celebrate Hanukkah, I ask for you and your campus communities to be mindful of issues facing our Jewish students across Ohio,” DeWine wrote. “Our campuses strive to be places to study, grow and develop.”

Noting that “sadly, for too many of our Jewish students today that is not the case” due to increasing incidents of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel behavior on campuses, he wrote that “we cannot stand by and accept these alarming trends.”

“My administration will be working closely with Chancellor Randy Gardner [of the Ohio Department of Higher Education], our Jewish community partners, and each of you in the days and weeks ahead to develop comprehensive action items to collectively confront this issue. I look forward to your thoughts and ideas about how to make our campus life inclusive and safe for everyone.”

He added: “No student should be afraid on a college or university campus – especially because of their race or religion.”

DeWine called for university presidents to reach out to campus Jewish communities, work with their campus chiefs of police to ensure that Hanukkah celebrations are safe, and to commit themselves to the issue of speaking out against campus anti-Semitism.