

Western liberals in service of the Muslim Brotherhood The Muslim Brotherhood uses Western liberals to advance their agenda, dupingl them into joining the most illiberal group extant.Opinion. Giulio Meotti ,

Muslim Brotherhood Muslim Brotherhood "The Muslim Brotherhood and their affiliates are using liberals across Europe to advance their agenda." This is the message from an event hosted by the United Arab Emirates think tank Trends Research and Advisory. Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Extremism Program at George Washington University and the foremost expert on the Muslim Brotherhood, explained to attendees that these Islamists are using the language of "woke" to "camouflage their true nature as they take root in Europe, where a second generation of activists is extremely savvy in European and Western political discourse. Thanks to this, they are able to do what the first generation of pioneers aspired to but were not really capable of doing. "They adopted the language of post-colonial theory, a very progressive policy. It is 'woke Islam', using the concepts of racism and camouflaging their true nature in a language that makes them much more acceptable and attractive for a traditional establishment”. For example, Vidino concluded, "we see these activists working closely with LGBTQ organizations and very progressive movements with whom they actually have very little in common."

Islamists are using the language of "woke" to "camouflage their true nature as they take root in Europe, where a second generation of activists is extremely savvy in European and Western political discourse.

Islamists are using the language of "woke" to "camouflage their true nature as they take root in Europe, where a second generation of activists is extremely savvy in European and Western political discourse. Their ability to penetrate institutions has just been seen at work in the campaign of the Council of Europe and financed by Brussels in favor of the Islamic veil. "The Muslim Brotherhood wants to destroy the West from within," Amélie Chelly, author of the new Dictionnaire des Islamismes (Cerf), told L’Express this week. “This is a long-term project that involves the use of democratic rules for subversive purposes”. What does this leftist identity provide to the Islamists? The perfect coverage. "By dint of sweetening Islam, a part of the left has become unlistenable," Professor Christophe Naudin, a survivor of the Bataclan massacre, just told Le Monde. Take the Benetton company, which has just launched a very clever advertising campaign (such as its provocative campaigns that promoted the crossbreeding of cultures in the 1980s). A rapper with many followers and a "very cool" idea to please young people: a colorful "unisex" veil. Ghali is Italian, of Tunisian origin. He is happy that Benetton is promoting this “inclusive hijab” worn by men. But as Valérie Toranian, director of the Revue des deux mondes, writes in the latest issue of her famous magazine, “Ghali and Benetton have no intention of opposing the Iranian, Saudi or Afghan Islamist regime. You play to be rebels in the warmth, protected by our Benetton sweaters and by democracies which, moreover, are devoted to inclusiveness ". The rapper or Benetton do not wear the hijab as a sign of solidarity with the women imprisoned for refusing to wear it. Like the lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, sentenced to fifteen years in prison and 148 lashes by the Iranian regime for, among other things, presenting in court without a hijab. "No, Ghali proudly wears the veil as an emblem of the [non-existent] 'free Muslim woman' who must be protected from all the horrible" Islamophobes ", writes Toranian: "Beyond some mullahs who will make faces at this' gender free use 'of a traditional symbol, the majority of Islamists can only rejoice in the consecration of their political banner by fashion, inclusive feminism and business. Behind it lies the extremely effective network of the European Muslim Brotherhood, aided by their useful intersectional idiots and woke. ” And so the accusation of "Islamophobia" has just been used to oust Turkish liberal activist Seyran Ates (who took a bullet for defending Turkish women) from a Berlin LGBT festival. Hyper-progressive Canadian schools (famous for their pronouns and neutral bathrooms) hurl that accusation to ban the reading of the book of the Nobel Peace Prize Yazidi survivor of the ISIS rape Nadia Murad, In Paris the secular left participates in the "march against Islamophobia" where shouts of "Allahu Akbar" were frequent . And the British Labor Paty votes to expel the journalist Trevor Phillips, guilty of having criticized multiculturalism. As the French philosopher Renée Fregosi explained to Le Figaro, “it is the convergence of struggles”. The common enemy is a West already rendered unintelligible and transfigured by asterisks. Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.



top

503 Service Unavailable Error 503 Service Unavailable Service Unavailable Guru Meditation: XID: 8118622 Varnish cache server